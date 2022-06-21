News
Congressmen file pre-arrest bail plea on behalf of all MVA lawmakers

Source: PTI
June 21, 2022 21:01 IST
Three Congress workers have approached a special PMLA court in Mumbai seeking a blanket anticipatory bail for all the MPs and MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, claiming that the Centre is misusing agencies to target the MVA constituents with an "ulterior motive" to suppress the state government.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi leaders and ministers meet at Sahyadri guesthouse, Mumbai, May 4, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI Picture Service

The petition was filed by Madhu Holamagi, Yusuf Patel and Ranjeet Dutta, last week.

The special judge, M G Deshpande, has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate.

 

The court also directed the applicants to produce proof authorising them to seek relief in the representative capacity on behalf of all the MVA members -- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

The relief claimed in the application is against the ED, Mumbai.

Upon failure to produce any vakalatnamas or an authority letter to represent the MVA members, notices will be issued to every member of the MVA whether they have made such an application in this court, the court said.

The matter will be heard on Wednesday.

The plea claimed that the BJP-led Union government is misusing central agencies to harass the members of other parties, especially components of MVA, with mala fide intention and ulterior motive to suppress the Maharashtra government.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
