Congress wins 12 seats with margin of over 50,000 votes

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar was among 12 party candidates who defeated their closest rivals by a margin of over 50,000 votes in the state assembly results declared on Saturday.

IMAGE: Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaks after winning the Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Securing 75 percent of the total votes polled in his constituency Kanakpura, Shivakumar defeated his closest rival B Nagaraju of Janata Dal-Secular by over one lakh votes.

Shivakumar bagged 1,41,117 votes, while Nagaraju secured 20,518 votes. BJP's R Ashoka was in third place with 19,743 votes..

On three seats, Congress candidates defeated rival Bharatiya Janata Party candidates by a margin of less than 500 votes.

In Gandhi Nagar, Congress' Dinesh Gundu Rao, who secured 54,118 votes, defeated BJP's Sapthagiri Gowda AR by 105 votes.

In Sringeri, Congress candidates T D Rajegowda defeated BJP candidate D N Jeevaraja by 201 votes. In Malur, K Y Nanje Gowda defeated BJP's K.S. Manjunathagowda by 248 votes.

Following are the other seats where the victory margin for the winning Congress candidates was more than 50,000 votes-

Athani: Laxman Sangappa Savadi won the Athani assembly constituency in the Belagavi district of the Mumbai-Bengaluru region by 76,122 votes. While Savadi garnered 1,31,404 (68.34 per cent) votes, his closest rival BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli, could manage to get only 55,282 (28.75 per cent) votes.

Belgaum Rural: Laxmi Hebbalkar defeated BJP candidate Nagesh Manolkar by a margin of over 56,016 votes.

Chamrajpet: B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan defeated his closest rival, Bhaskar Rao of the BJP by a margin of 53,953 votes in Chamrajpet, part of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency. Khan received a total of 77,631 (62.22 per cent) votes while managed to get 23,678 (18.98 per cent) votes.

Chikkodi-Sadalga: Ganesh Hukkeri of the Congress party won the Assembly seat of Chikkodi-Sadalga, which falls in the Mumbai Karnataka region, by a margin of 78,509 votes. Hukkeri received a total of 1,27,324 (69.76 per cent) votes against BJP candidate Katti Vishwanath who received 49,575 (27.16 per cent) votes.

Chitradurga: Congress candidate K C Veerendra Puppy outshined his closest rival G H Thippa Reddy of the BJP by a margin of 53,300 votes. Puppy received 1,22,021 (59.84 per cent) votes against Reddy, who received 68,721 (33.7 per cent).

Kolar Gold Field: Roopa Kala M defeated BJP's Ashwini Sampangi by a margin of 50,467 votes in the Kolar Gold Field constituency. Roopa received 80,924 (55.1 per cent) votes against Sampangi, who got 30,750 (21.01 per cent) votes.

Kollegal: AR Krishnamurthy of the Congress received 1,08,363 (64.59 per cent) votes against BJP's N Mahesh, who got 48,834 (29.11 per cent) votes, thereby taking the victory margin to 59,519 votes.

Kudligi: Congress candidate Srinivas NT bagged 1,04,753 (63.95 per cent) votes against his closest rival Lokesh Nayaka of BJP who received 50,403 (30.77 per cent) votes. The final victory margin stood at 54,350 votes.

Pulakeshinagar: AC Srinivasa of the Congress defeated BSP candidate Akanda Srinivasa Murthy R by 62,133 votes in Pulakeshinagar, part of the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency. Srinivasa garnered 87,214 (66.72 per cent) votes, whereas Akanda got 25,081 (19.18 per cent).

Sarvagnanagar: Kelachandra Joseph George defeated Padmanabha Reddy of the BJP by 55,768 votes. George got 1,18,783 (61.04 per cent) votes against Reddy, who managed to garner 63,015 (32.38 per cent) votes.

Yemkanmardi: Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi defeated BJP's Basavaraj Hundri 57,211 votes.

*********

BJP candidates defeated their opponents by more than 50,000 votes in four constituencies.

Basavanagudi: Ravi Subramanya L.A. won by a margin of 54,978 votes. While Subramanya secured 78,854 (61.47 per cent) votes, his closest rival Congress' U.B. Venkatesh could get only 23,876 (18.61 per cent) votes.

Khanapur: Vithal Somanna Halagekar received 91,834 (57.04 per cent), defeating his opponent Congress' Dr. Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar by a margin of 54629 votes. Nimbalkar secured 37,205 (23.11 per cent of total votes) in this year's election.

Mahalakshmi Layout: K. Gopalaiah, who got 96,424 votes (60.6 per cent of total votes polled), defeated his rival candidate Congress' Keshavamurthy by a margin of 51,165 votes. Keshavamurthy received 45,259 votes, which was 28.45 per cent of the total votes polled in his constituency.

Padmanaba Nagar: BJP's R Ashoka defeated Congress' V Raghunatha Naidu by a margin of 55,175 votes. Ashoka secured 98,750 votes, which was 61 per cent of the total votes, while Naidu got 43,575 votes.