Congress Calls for Unified Approach to Revive India's Peacekeeping Role

The Congress party is urging the BJP government to adopt a unified national approach to restore India's historic role as a principled and credible voice for peace on the global stage, criticising current foreign policy decisions.

Key Points Congress urges the BJP government to take the opposition into confidence and adopt a unified national approach to restore India's role as a principled voice for peace.

The party welcomes the ceasefire between the US and Iran as a step towards de-escalation and diplomacy in West Asia.

Congress criticises the BJP government's foreign policy for undermining India's energy security, straining ties with neighbours, and weakening its role in the Indian Ocean Region.

The party claims the BJP's policies have allowed Pakistan to rehabilitate its global image and gain leverage over India on bilateral issues.

Congress asserts that the BJP government must prioritise national interest over electoral considerations and heed the advice of India's foreign policy experts.

The Congress party has urged the BJP-led Centre to take the opposition into confidence, and urgently recalibrate and adopt a unified national approach to restore India's historic role as a principled, proactive and credible voice for peace.

The opposition party welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran as a vital step towards de-escalation, renewed diplomacy and constructive dialogue and ultimately, lasting peace in West Asia.

In a resolution adopted at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at the Indira Bhawan here, the party said the targeted assassinations of heads of state, waging war in violation of international law and attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unconscionable crimes against both humanity and a rules-based world order.

"Any meaningful resolution must be anchored in the principles of the Geneva Conventions, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Charter -- particularly the prohibition on the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State (Article 2 [4]) and the peaceful settlement of disputes (Article 2 [3])," the Congress said in the resolution.

The document said this pause also provides an opportunity to assess the costs for India.

In the recent past, India's energy security has been undermined, the country's ties across its extended strategic neighbourhood have been strained, its role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region has weakened and its moral leadership within the Global South has eroded, it noted.

Criticism of BJP's Foreign Policy

"Equally worryingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's myopic, xenophobic and unprincipled internationalism has not only alienated India from its neighbours, but also undermined decades of painstaking efforts by successive Indian governments to diplomatically isolate Pakistan.

"By ceding strategic and diplomatic space, the BJP government has handed Pakistan the room to rehabilitate its global image, and whitewash its track record of fomenting regional instability through support for cross-border terrorism targeting India, Afghanistan and Iran," the resolution said.

The Congress said the government's "incompetence" has allowed Pakistan to claim a pivotal role in the great power competition in Asia, which will also give Islamabad leverage over New Delhi on crucial bilateral issues through third-parties, effectively internationalising India-Pakistan matters.

"Given the unprecedented polycrisis we face, the BJP government must stop subordinating the national interest to electoral and ideological considerations, and disregarding the counsel of India's foreign policy establishment.

"Instead, the BJP government must take the Opposition into confidence, urgently recalibrate and adopt a unified national approach to restore India's historic role as a principled, proactive and credible voice for peace and a just international order," the resolution adopted at the CWC said.