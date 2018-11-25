Congress 'scares' judges hearing Ayodhya case with impeachment: Modi

November 25, 2018 17:41 IST

Photograph: PTI Photo

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused it of indulging in caste politics and said the party has touched a 'new low' and forgotten all courtesies.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the prime minister also accused the Congress of using the threat of impeachment to 'scare' judges.

"Congress leader abused my mother, another questioned my caste. I'm not surprised. They say it at the behest of 'naamdar',' Modi said in a veiled attack to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The prime minister said Congress did not remember Dr B R Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna.

Accusing the Congress of dragging the judiciary into politics, he alleged that if a Supreme Court judge does not work as per their 'politics' then Congress MPs start 'scaring' them in the name of impeachment.

"This is a dangerous game. Congress has no faith in the judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on the grounds of their numbers in the Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy," he said.

"I would also like to tell judges that do not be afraid and keep going on the path of justice," Modi said.

"When a hearing on Ayodhya was going on, a Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP told that it should be deferred till 2019 elections. Is such politicisation of judiciary correct?" the PM said.

Referring to senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal without naming him, Modi said Congress leaders 'scare' judges with impeachment when they hear sensitive issues like Ayodhya.

"When an SC judge wants to hear all sides in a sensitive issue like Ayodhya to deliver justice to the people of the country, Congress Rajya Sabha MP threatens the SC judges by proposing impeachment," Modi said.

Responding to PM's remarks, Sibal said, "The PM alleges that the Congress was responsible for the matter not being heard in SC. He said this as I was representing one of the parties. He doesn't that the Congress isn't a party in the case, nor is the Bharatiya Janata Party. I was representing a stakeholder."

"I've not appeared in the SC between January and November, 2018. When the matter came up in October, the CJI said this is not a priority.

"So, does the PM have courage to make a statement against the judiciary? This only shows the PM wants to rake this up for purposes of election, for making political capital out of it," Sibal said.

With inputs from ANI.