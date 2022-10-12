News
Congress presidential polls to be held by secret ballot: Mistry

Congress presidential polls to be held by secret ballot: Mistry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 12, 2022 20:09 IST
The Congress presidential polls will be held by a secret ballot and no one will get to know who voted for whom, the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said on Wednesday, asserting that a level-playing field has been ensured for both candidates.

In the polls, Shashi Tharoor is pitted against Mallikarjun Kharge who is seen as a favourite for the top party post because of his perceived proximity to the Gandhi family.

However, the party and both candidates have maintained that the Gandhis are neutral in the polls.

 

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi, Mistry said the party's poll authority has ensured a level playing field.

"Both candidates have been told about it. What is it that is still left to do, we do not know, and no one has contacted us over the issue," Mistry said.

On individuals canvassing for one candidate or the other, the poll authority cannot stop any individual from campaigning, he said.

"But as far as the level playing field is concerned, we have tried our level best to see to it that it gets implemented," he said in response to a question on Tharoor's reported comments that some aspects of the poll suggest an uneven playing field.

Mistry demonstrated to reporters the ballot boxes, ballot paper and how the votes would be cast.

He said the sealed boxes would be transported to Delhi, kept in a strong room at AICC headquarters and opened in Delhi.

The ballot papers would be mixed before counting starts.

Mistry's remarks and demonstration come a day after Tharoor told PTI that he expects the central election authority (CEA) to clarify publicly that the vote will be conducted by a secret ballot, complete with sealed ballot boxes to be opened in Delhi before the candidates and their agents, and the votes mixed together before counting starts.

Tharoor had also claimed that many electors have been instructed by 'their leaders' to support his rival, but they may eventually vote for him in a secret ballot.

Asked about reports that some delegates fear that siding with a particular candidate may go against them in the party, Mistry said, "I am surprised that political workers are afraid."

"I have been saying repeatedly that it is a secret ballot. Who voted for whom is not going to be known. No one would get to know how many votes were received from which state. What bigger assurance can there be."

"This is a secret ballot... we have tried to ensure a level-playing candidate. If somebody feels that he would be victimised that is not there, we assure that," he said.

He added that if something specific is brought to his knowledge, it will be rectified.

On how many complaints have been filed by the candidates till now, Mistry said the party's poll body has received only one.

He did not disclose who had filed the complaint, but when asked what action would be taken over the complaint from Tharoor's camp, Mistry said, "We have our own way of dealing things, we don't want to disclose it."

Mistry said that in the list of PCC delegates, phone numbers of 300 were not there but they have now been provided to Tharoor's camp.

The Congress presidential poll will take place on October 17 and the results will be out on October 19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
