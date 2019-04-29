Cong moves SC over alleged poll code violations by PM, Shah

Last updated on: April 29, 2019 14:07 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea of Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear the petition of Dev on Tuesday.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Dev, alleged that Modi and Shah have violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Election Commission is not acting on her complaint.

Singhvi said four weeks have passed since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in the country and both the prime minister and Shah have been allegedly violating the code.

To this, the bench said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.

-- INDIA VOTES