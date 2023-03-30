Congress dials down on Digvijaya's post thanking Germany

The Congress on Thursday said it firmly believes that India's democratic processes themselves have to deal with the threats posed to its democracy, remarks that came after the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked the opposition party for its leader Digvijaya Singh thanking Germany for "taking note" of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

IMAGE: Digvijaya Singh.



Singh thanked the German foreign ministry and Richard Walker, chief international editor of Deutsche Welle for "taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi". He also tagged a tweet and a video posted by Walker on the German foreign ministry reaction to Gandhi's disqualification.

A host of senior BJP leaders and Union ministers attacked the Congress and Singh, accusing the party of "inviting foreign interference" in internal affairs.

Without taking names, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter,"@INCIndia firmly believes that India's democratic processes themselves have to deal with the threats posed to our democracy by Mr Modi's assault on our institutions & his politics of vendetta, intimidation, threats & harassment."

The Congress and Opposition parties will take him on fearlessly, Ramesh added. His reaction is seen as damage control by the party amidst an all out BJP attack following Singh's remarks.

At a press briefing, Germany's foreign ministry spokesperson said, "We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate."

"To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Germany expects that "standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles" will equally apply to the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi, the spokesperson added.

Sharing a screenshot of Digivijaya Singh's tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters."

"Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji," Rijiju said.

Hitting back at Rijiju, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said, "Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi's questions about Adani."

Instead of "misleading" people, please answer the questions, Khera said.

Attacking the Congress over Singh's tweet, Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said, "Disgrace to nation, @INCIndia & @RahulGandhi don't believe to fight India's democratic, political and legal battle within country, hence, invite foreign powers to interfere in our internal matter. But New India headed by @narendramodi Ji will not tolerate any foreign intervention."