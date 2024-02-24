Congress, AAP to announce alliance today

An alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in Delhi and in different states, including Gujarat and Haryana, for the Lok Sabha polls may be officially announced on Saturday, sources in the AAP said.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting, at Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's residence in New Delhi on February 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress and the AAP are constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed by opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming general elections.

The announcement of alliance and seat-sharing arrangements for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh and Haryana could be made at a joint press conference at 11.30 am, the sources said.

In Delhi, the AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats -- West Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and East Delhi -- and the Congress will get Chandani Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi, they said.

The AAP has already announced its candidates on two Lok Sabha seats -- Bharuch and Bhavnagar -- in Gujarat and the South Goa seat.

It is also likely to get one seat -- Faridabad or Gurugram -- in Haryana, the sources added.