News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong workers follow Rahul, sport t-shirts in UP cold

Cong workers follow Rahul, sport t-shirts in UP cold

By Arunav Sinha
Last updated on: January 04, 2023 15:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a white t-shirt in the biting cold has been a hot topic of discussion -- and not just in top political circles.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi salutes during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Baghpat on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the yatra resumed after the new year break, hundreds of Congress workers from Amethi walked in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the march donning white tees.

After a night stay in Mavikalan village in Baghpat, the march led by Gandhi started its onward journey Wednesday morning.

He was again seen wearing the white t-shirt that he has sported for much of the journey.

 

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra will travel through Uttar Pradesh for two days and enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening via Baghpat and Shamli.

Over 1,200 party workers from Amethi, the erstwhile Congress bastion which elected Rahul Gandhi to Parliament three times in a row before his defeat in 2019, joined the march at Ghaziabad's Loni border on Tuesday.

According to Amethi district Congress chief Pradeep Singhal, the party workers are likely to interact with Gandhi and urge him to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi.

"Rahul Gandhi Ji has been our Lok Sabha MP and the people of Amethi share a special bond with him," Amethi district Congress general secretary Anil Singh told PTI.

Earlier, state Congress leader Ajay Rai had claimed that Gandhi would contest next year's general elections from Amethi.

However, there has been no word from the party so far on the former Congress president fighting the next parliamentary elections again from the seat which he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani.

Amethi district Congress office bearer Narendra Mishra, who is participating in the yatra, said 70 per cent of the party workers from Amethi are wearing white t-shirts with 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and 'Amethi' written in Hindi on the front.

On the back, the tees have photos of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Singh said 1,500 such t-shirts were made and have also been distributed among Congress workers from Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts.

A few office bearers of the party's unit party pooled money to buy the t-shirts.

"We drew inspiration from Rahul Gandhi who has been walking from the south to the north of the country in a t-shirt. Also, we want Amethi to be distinctly visible in the Uttar Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Amethi district Congress general secretary Anil Singh said.

Former Congress MLC Deepak Singh, who is participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said the march has galvanised the party workers in the state.

"Through this yatra, Rahul Gandhi has been successful in sending the message that democracy is being murdered (by the BJP government," he claimed.

Deepak Singh had recently handed an invitation for the yatra to the representative of Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

Rahul Gandhi wearing a t-shirt during the yatra as north India shivers in cold has been a matter of much discussion in the last few weeks.

A couple of days earlier, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is the state coordinator of the yatra, had said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in a T-shirt (for the Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi, he has called himself so, doing his 'tapasya' (penance) with focus."

Gandhi, while replying to questions at a press conference on Saturday, had said, "Why is there so much disturbance because of the t-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking of wearing a sweater once I start feeling cold."

In September, the BJP had targeted Gandhi by suggesting that a t-shirt he wore during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' cost more than Rs 41,000.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Arunav Sinha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is The BJP Stung By Rahul's Walk?
Is The BJP Stung By Rahul's Walk?
Another Ram Mandir official hails Rahul Gandhi's yatra
Another Ram Mandir official hails Rahul Gandhi's yatra
'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'
'People are realising his 'Pappu' image has no truth'
Satish Shah's 'Sarabhai style' reply to racism in UK
Satish Shah's 'Sarabhai style' reply to racism in UK
Delhi temp drops to season's lowest, fog delays train
Delhi temp drops to season's lowest, fog delays train
Indian-origin man held in US for driving car off cliff
Indian-origin man held in US for driving car off cliff
Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?
Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rahul Gandhi on wearing T-shirt in Delhi's biting cold

Rahul Gandhi on wearing T-shirt in Delhi's biting cold

Rahul uniting India wearing foreign T-shirt: Shah

Rahul uniting India wearing foreign T-shirt: Shah

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances