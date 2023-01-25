News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AK Antony's son quits Congress after slamming Modi documentary

AK Antony's son quits Congress after slamming Modi documentary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 25, 2023 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, on Wednesday resigned from all his posts in the party following widespread criticism of his tweet against the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

IMAGE: Anil Antony. Photograph: ANI

Anil Antony announced his resignation via a tweet in which he said that he was getting "intolerant calls" to retract his tweet against the documentary and the "wall of hate/abuses" on Facebook over the same issue have prompted him to take the decision.

 

In a portion of the redacted resignation letter, he posted on his Twitter handle, Anil said, "Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress -- as the Convener of KPCC Digital Media, and as the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell."

Anil had on Tuesday tweeted that despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the "brain behind the Iraq war" (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Amid controversy over Modi documentary, BBC says...
Amid controversy over Modi documentary, BBC says...
Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on Modi
Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on Modi
Despite ban, TMC MPs share link to BBC documentary
Despite ban, TMC MPs share link to BBC documentary
Lakhimpur: SC grants 8-week bail to Ashish Mishra
Lakhimpur: SC grants 8-week bail to Ashish Mishra
Sensex bleeds in morning trade, down by 869 pts
Sensex bleeds in morning trade, down by 869 pts
PIX: Linette, Sabalenka power into Aus Open semis
PIX: Linette, Sabalenka power into Aus Open semis
Visva Bharati asks Amartya Sen to return leased land
Visva Bharati asks Amartya Sen to return leased land
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Congress leader Antony's son flays BBC docu on Modi

Congress leader Antony's son flays BBC docu on Modi

Stone pelting, power cut: Drama at JNU over Modi docu

Stone pelting, power cut: Drama at JNU over Modi docu

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances