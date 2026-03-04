HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cong to back Sharad Pawar as MVA candidate for RS polls

Cong to back Sharad Pawar as MVA candidate for RS polls

Source: PTI
March 04, 2026 19:08 IST
March 04, 2026 19:08 IST

The Congress party has thrown its weight behind Sharad Pawar, endorsing him as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, aiming to secure one of the state's available seats.

IMAGE: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Congress declares support for Sharad Pawar as the MVA candidate for Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
  • The MVA alliance can realistically win only one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs in Maharashtra.
  • The decision comes before the deadline for filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections.
  • The combined opposition strength allows them to secure one seat in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.
  • The electoral college for Rajya Sabha polls consists of members of the legislative assembly.

The Congress on Wednesday declared its support to Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for Rajya Sabha polls from Maharashtra, where the Opposition bloc is in a position to win one of the seven seats falling vacant.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Ramesh Chennithala told PTI that the Congress leadership has conveyed to him about the decision to support Pawar, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, in the March 16 polls to the Upper House of Parliament from Maharashtra.

 

The Congress decision to support the former Union minister for a fresh Rajya Sabha term comes a day before the last date (March 5) for filing nomination papers for the biennial elections.

All MVA allies staked claim to lone RS seat

Earlier, all three MVA allies -- the Congress, the NCP-SP and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray -- had staked claim to the lone seat the Opposition alliance can win from the state given their strength in the assembly.

The combined Opposition can get only one of the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra falling vacant in April.

The quota for first preference votes for a candidate to get elected is 36 as the strength of the 288-member legislative assembly has come down to 286. There are two vacancies due to the death of sitting MLAs -- Shivajirao Kardile (Bharatiya Janata Party), elected from Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district, and Ajit Pawar (NCP), who represented Baramati in Pune district.

The Shiv Sena-UBT has 20 MLAs followed by Congress (16), and NCP-SP (10).

Members of legislative assemblies form the electoral college for Rajya Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day, the ruling BJP announced four candidates for the polls.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
