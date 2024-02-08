News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'

Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2024 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Thursday released a "black paper" to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government, flagging issues such as unemployment, price rise and "farmers' distress".

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge releases the ‘black paper' titled 10 Saal Anyay Kaal in New Delhi. Photograph: Screen grab

The release of the ‘black paper' titled 10 Saal Anyay Kaal by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge comes ahead of the government's tabling in Parliament of a ‘white paper' on the “mismanagement” of the economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons.

The 'black paper' highlights issues such as "unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, failure to carry out a caste census and injustice to women”.

 

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said he talks of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi when asked about price rise but “they are ruling now and they should answer what they have done”.

It was Modi's guarantee to provide 2 crore jobs and ensure MSP to farmers and now the prime minister should say he could not do it a but instead he has come up with new guarantees.

Kharge said the Congress ensured India's independence and in 2024, it will take the country out of the BJP's "darkness of injustice".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'You don't need a face to match Modi'
'You don't need a face to match Modi'
Modi's 3rd Term Isn't A Done Deal
Modi's 3rd Term Isn't A Done Deal
Can't Defeat Modi Using Caste Census!
Can't Defeat Modi Using Caste Census!
'This Indian team can be beaten again'
'This Indian team can be beaten again'
From GDP to inflation: Highlights of monetary policy
From GDP to inflation: Highlights of monetary policy
SEE: Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech
SEE: Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech
'Bumrah will be the best pacer at T20 World Cup'
'Bumrah will be the best pacer at T20 World Cup'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Can Congress Defeat Modi?

How Can Congress Defeat Modi?

What When The Modi Magic Fades?

What When The Modi Magic Fades?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances