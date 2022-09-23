News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong puts up 'PayCM' posters at Karnataka BJP office

Cong puts up 'PayCM' posters at Karnataka BJP office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 23, 2022 12:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress in Karnataka intensified its campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by pasting the 'PayCM' posters at the Bharatiya Janata Party's Nelamangala office on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.

IMAGE: 'PayCM' posters featuring CM Basavaraj Bommai pasted on the walls in parts of Bengaluru by the Congress. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party later shared the pictures of its PayCM campaign with media.

The police which are probing the matter on Bommai's instruction had arrested B R Naidu, the former chief of Congress' Karnataka unit social media team, on Wednesday night from his residence.

 

The PayCM QR code bearing the photograph of the Chief Minister gets directed to a website -- '40% Sarkara' -- accusing the Bommai-led BJP government was charging 40 per cent commission on public works.

The website was launched a few days ago by the Congress.

Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka next year, the Congress is trying to rake up the issue of contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide in an Udupi hotel earlier this year.

Patil had accused the then state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent cut in a public work in his district.

Eshwarappa had resigned following the charge. However, an investigation carried out by the police gave him a clean chit.

Following the PayCM campaign, the BJP started 'Scam-Ramaiah' pointing to the alleged scams taken place during the Congress government in Karnataka led by then chief minister Siddaramaiah.

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel charged that the Congress has falsely accused the Chief Minister and Karnataka has been insulted by this allegation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face surface in B'luru
'PayCM' posters with Bommai's face surface in B'luru
An Ill Wind Blowing Over Karnataka
An Ill Wind Blowing Over Karnataka
K'taka contractors to write to Modi about '40% cut'
K'taka contractors to write to Modi about '40% cut'
KWK 7: Meet Gauri's Fashion Police
KWK 7: Meet Gauri's Fashion Police
Downpour floods Delhi, hits traffic; IMD issues alert
Downpour floods Delhi, hits traffic; IMD issues alert
Torrent group to make Rs 2,900-cr bid for RNLIC
Torrent group to make Rs 2,900-cr bid for RNLIC
Who Is Sambit Patra Hugging?
Who Is Sambit Patra Hugging?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Why Bommai needs New Delhi's backing to stay on as CM

Why Bommai needs New Delhi's backing to stay on as CM

Bommai rejects Kerala CM's rail infra proposals

Bommai rejects Kerala CM's rail infra proposals

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances