Cong MP urges govt not to drop Malabar rebellion heroes from martyrs' list

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 29, 2022 18:05 IST
Asking the government not to 'insult' those killed in the 1921 Malabar rebellion, Congress leader TN Prathapan on Tuesday urged the Centre to 'revisit the Indian Council of Historical Research's decision' to exclude them from the list of martyrs of the freedom movement.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said the ICHR should be reminded of its responsibility to celebrate the country's history and heritage 'without any political agenda.'

 

"I request the culture ministry to revisit the decision of ICHR to exclude our freedom fighters, who were once respected and honoured, as martyrs," Prathapan, who represents Kerala's Thrissur in the Lok Sabha, said.

He said the Malabar Rebellion, also known as Moplah Rebellion, was a proud chapter in the history of India's freedom struggle and the history of freedom fighters should be an inspiration to forge unity.

Equating it with the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, Prathapan alleged that the ICHR had insulted the martyrs.

"Our freedom fighters should be respected, please do not insult them. It is easy for someone to write mercy petitions during the independence movement, but it takes courage and incredible commitment for the martyrs of the Malabar revolt to sacrifice their lives for this land," he said.

"It is not good for our country to mutilate our history," he added.

According to reports, the ICHR, at a meeting on Sunday, decided to exclude about 200 martyrs of the Malabar Moplah rebellion from the official list of martyrs of the Indian freedom struggle.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
