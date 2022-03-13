Cong leaders chalk out strategy for Budget session of Parl, Rahul absent

Top Congress leaders on Sunday discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament and decided to work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance.

IMAGE: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media as party leaders Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, K Suresh and Manickam Tagore look on after the Congress Parliamentary strategy group meeting, outside the party interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence, in New Delhi, March 13, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group was held at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also did not attend the meeting owing to ill health.

The meeting came hours ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee meet this evening to discuss the party's debacle and drubbing in the just-concluded assembly elections.

The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP and could not wrest any of the four other states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - from the BJP.

"We discussed issues to be raised during the session starting Monday. We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

"Among various issues to be raised during the session include evacuation and safety of Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters, MSP for farmers as promised by the government. We discussed all these issues at the meeting," he also said.

Among others who also attended the meeting include Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

Senior Congress leader A K Antony and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also not present at the meeting.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group is held before every session of Parliament.

The second part of the Budget session starts on Monday and will continue till April 8.