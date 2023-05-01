News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong launches 'CryPM' campaign to counter Modi's 'was abused' remark

Cong launches 'CryPM' campaign to counter Modi's 'was abused' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 01, 2023 22:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Monday launched a 'CryPM' campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls and put out a QR code showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi wiping his tears.

Photograph: @srinivasiyc/Twitter

Along with the 'CryPM' QR code, the party also put out a 'PayCM' QR code poster too, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's image in the middle.

The unique campaign was launched a day after Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took potshots at Modi saying that he was the only Prime Minister she had seen who cried over insults aimed at him, instead of listening to the sufferings of the people.

 

"He (Modi) is the first prime minister I have seen who comes before you and cries that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your grief, he is coming here and telling you his (problems)," Vadra said.

The Indian Youth Congress in Karnataka tweeted the two posters of 'CryPM' and 'PayCM' side by side with a message, The PM's speeches these days remind me of my Facebook feed full of complaints and no substantial content. Time for a status update? #CryPMPayCM"

The Congress is also targeting the Chief Minister accusing his government of collecting 40 per cent commission on public works.

The state will go to the polls for the 224 seats in the general Assembly on May 10.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
'Bommai will struggle to lead BJP to victory'
'Bommai will struggle to lead BJP to victory'
Freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka
Freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka
IPL Photos: Super Giants vs Challengers
IPL Photos: Super Giants vs Challengers
Leeds apologise after young fan ignored
Leeds apologise after young fan ignored
After Rahul, now BSP MP loses Lok Sabha membership
After Rahul, now BSP MP loses Lok Sabha membership
Wrestlers brave tough weather conditions
Wrestlers brave tough weather conditions
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why BJP In Karnataka Is Not In Good Health

Why BJP In Karnataka Is Not In Good Health

War Rages Inside Karnataka BJP

War Rages Inside Karnataka BJP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances