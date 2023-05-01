Cong launches 'CryPM' campaign to counter Modi's 'was abused' remark

The Congress on Monday launched a 'CryPM' campaign ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls and put out a QR code showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi wiping his tears.

Photograph: @srinivasiyc/Twitter

Along with the 'CryPM' QR code, the party also put out a 'PayCM' QR code poster too, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's image in the middle.

The unique campaign was launched a day after Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took potshots at Modi saying that he was the only Prime Minister she had seen who cried over insults aimed at him, instead of listening to the sufferings of the people.

"He (Modi) is the first prime minister I have seen who comes before you and cries that he is being abused. Instead of listening to your grief, he is coming here and telling you his (problems)," Vadra said.

The Indian Youth Congress in Karnataka tweeted the two posters of 'CryPM' and 'PayCM' side by side with a message, The PM's speeches these days remind me of my Facebook feed full of complaints and no substantial content. Time for a status update? #CryPMPayCM"

The Congress is also targeting the Chief Minister accusing his government of collecting 40 per cent commission on public works.

The state will go to the polls for the 224 seats in the general Assembly on May 10.