Cong explains absence at Manmohan Singh's 'Asthi Visarjan'

Cong explains absence at Manmohan Singh's 'Asthi Visarjan'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 30, 2024 14:14 IST

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the senior leaders did not accompany the family to gather and immerse the ashes of Dr Singh "out of our deference to the privacy of the family".

IMAGE: Rituals for the 'Asthi Visarjan' of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh perform at Yamuna Ghat near Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla, in New Delhi, December 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said after the cremation of our beloved departed leader, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family at their residence in New Delhi.

"After discussing with them, it was felt that since the family did not get any privacy at the time of the cremation and some extended family members could not reach the pyre site, it would be appropriate to give them some privacy for the 'Phool Chunana' and the immersion of the ashes which is an emotionally painful and difficult ceremony for close family members," Khera said in a statement.

 

There has been a bitter war of words between the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the performing of Dr Singh's last rites and over the setting up of a memorial in memory of the former prime minister.

The Congress has been alleging that the BJP government has disrespected the ex-PM over the arrangements at the funeral.

The ashes of Dr Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by his family members following Sikh rituals.

The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by the family members and later taken to the 'Asth Ghat' on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara.

Dr Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and their three daughters -- Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- were present at the immersion site along with other relatives.

As part of Sikh rituals, the family will hold an 'Akhand Path' at its official residence on 3, Motilal Nehru Marg here on January 1 next year.

A 'bhog' ceremony, 'Antim Ardas' and 'kirtan' would be held on January 3 at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara near Parliament complex.

Dr Singh passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on December 26 due to age-related medical complications. He was 92.

The former prime minister, who ushered in an era of economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was accorded a state funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
