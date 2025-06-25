HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong distances itself from Tharoor's article lauding Modi

Cong distances itself from Tharoor's article lauding Modi

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 25, 2025 00:24 IST

The Congress on Tuesday distanced itself from party MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks in an article in which he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remained a 'prime asset' for India on the global stage.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a discussion with delegation members who went to various countries for Operation Sindoor global outreach, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and others also seen. Photograph: @PMO/X via ANI Photo

Asked about Tharoor's comments in the article, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, 'It may be his own opinion, it is not the opinion of the Congress party. It is not the Congress' view since we have presented our views with evidence and proof.'

Addressing a press conference, Shrinate claimed that the US issuing an advisory for its citizens travelling to India 'maligns' the country and demanded that the government should register its protest as well as take a stern view of this at the highest level.

 

The opposition party also claimed that the Modi government's foreign policy has completely 'fallen flat'.

Speaking at an event in Moscow, Tharoor on Tuesday said his article on Operation Sindoor's global outreach was not a sign of his 'leaping to join' Prime Minister Modi's party but a statement of national unity, interest and standing up for India.

Tharoor, in the article published in The Hindu on Monday, said Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remained a 'prime asset' for India on the global stage but deserved greater backing.

His remarks were seen as likely to irk his Congress party and widen cracks in his ties with its leadership.

In the article, Tharoor said the diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor was a moment of national resolve and effective communication.

The Prime Minister's Office shared the Tharoor's article on X.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
