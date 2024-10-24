Cong decides not to field candidates in UP bypolls

The Congress announced on Thursday that it would not field candidates in the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are being held and would support Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) nominees.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi along with the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said party workers and leaders would unconditionally work to ensure the victory of Samajwadi Party candidates or that of other INDIA bloc parties.

He said the prevailing political circumstances were not about strengthening the organisation or the party but about protecting the Constitution.

He asserted that it was not about seats but victory on these seats.

Pande said the decision was arrived at after consultations with Rai, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with the Samajwadi Party leadership.

The Congress' assertion came a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said all INDIA bloc candidates would contest the bypolls in Uttar Pradesh on its 'cycle' election symbol.

Pande, however, clarified that the candidate and symbol both would be of the Samajwadi Party or any other INDIA bloc ally, and not of the Congress.

Yadav had earlier said the alliance's decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but a pursuit of victory.

'Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election,' Yadav said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Yadav on Thursday also shared on X a picture with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and emphasised their shared commitment to protect the Constitution, reservation and social harmony.

The nine assembly seats going to polls are Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki.

The bypolls will be held on November 13 and the results announced on November 23.