Cong attacks BJP over LPG price hike, asks is this cost of toppling MVA govt

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre over the hike in price of domestic LPG cylinders, the Congress on Wednesday termed it an 'anti-people' decision and asked if this is the 'cost' of toppling the Maharashtra government.

IMAGE: Congress supporters burn an effigy during a protest against the hike in fuel and LPG prices, in Kolkata, June 2, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The opposition party vowed to hit the streets against the "Modi-made inflation" and run a people's movement over price rise.

The rate of domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinders was on Wednesday hiked by Rs 50, the third increase in rates since May.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the BJP spoke of welfare of the poor at its national executive meeting while imposing five per cent 'Gabbar Singh Tax" on flour, cereals, curd and paneer, and then broke the back of the poor and middle class by increasing the price of domestic cooking gas by Rs 50.

At a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said it is a big surprise under Prime Minister Modi's rule if the prices of petrol and diesel do not increase and people's back not broken due to inflation.

"The biggest achievement of Prime Minister Modi is that he has been successful in deceiving the country on every front. The prime minister, who once talked about showing red eyes to China, when will he show red eyes to inflation, the country is waiting for it," Nayak said.

"At the time of Manmohan ji, the Congress government used to buy (essential energy products) at an expensive rate and sell it cheap to the public. But now, despite everything being cheap in the international market, it is being sold expensive to the public," she said.

Nayak also slammed the government over implementation of the Ujjwala scheme and asked who can buy such an expensive LPG cylinder.

She also slammed media reports which claimed that 3.59 crore customers could not afford a refill in 2021-22, to hit out at the government.

Nayak also slammed the government for its decision to withdraw GST exemptions on items such as pre-packed wheat flour, curd and buttermilk.

The Congress party will protest across the country not only through press conferences but by agitations against the ever-increasing inflation and the levying GST on the essentials of daily life, Nayak said.

It will raise the voice of the people from the streets to Parliament, she asserted.

Taking a dig at the government, the All India Mahila Congress said in a tweet, "Another Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder! Is this the cost of toppling the Maharashtra government?"

The attack comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won a crucial confidence vote in the state assembly, cementing his grip on power five days after assuming office with BJP support following a revolt in the Shiv Sena.

The Congress has accused the BJP of engendering the revolt.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said LPG price has spiked from Rs 834 to Rs 1,053 in one year.

"This is at a time when food inflation and unemployment are at a record high. Does the BJP govt want to save its rich friends or the common man!" she said.

Non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder, according to a price notification of oil companies.

Non-subsidised LPG rate is the one that common household users pay.

Ujjwala beneficiaries are the only ones who get subsidies.