News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Condition of Bhim Army chief stable, cops recover attackers' vehicle

Condition of Bhim Army chief stable, cops recover attackers' vehicle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 29, 2023 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The vehicle used by the attackers of Dalit leader and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad have been recovered from a village in Saharanpur, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad recovering at SBD Hospital after he was shot at by armed assailants, in Saharanpur on June 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bullet grazed Aazad's abdomen when unidentified assailants opened fire at his car in Saharanpur district's Deoband where he had gone to attend a ritual at a supporter's home on Wednesday evening.

 

The vehicle was seized from Miragpur village late on Wednesday night. The number plate of the car used in the attack showed it was registered in Haryana, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said the Bhim Army chief was undergoing treatment at the district hospital of Saharanpur and his condition was stable.

There was heavy deployment of police force on the district hospital premises as a precautionary measure as Aazad's supporters started gathering there in large numbers raising slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Later, in a video message on Wednesday night, Aazad advised his supporters to remain calm and asserted that he will keep on fighting constitutionally.

Following the incident on Wednesday, the Bhim army chief was taken to a community health centre and later shifted to the district hospital, Senior Superintendent of Police of Saharanpur Vipin Tada said.

"The crime scene was examined by a forensic team. As per preliminary findings, four shots were fired at Aazad's vehicle. There were four to five attackers," the SSP said.

Meanwhile, the Azad Samaj Party's founder member and media in-charge Ajay Gautam told PTI that a memorandum would be sent to the President of India as well as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and governor demanding Z-plus security for Chandra Shekhar Aazad. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bhim Army chief Aazad injured in gun attack in UP
Bhim Army chief Aazad injured in gun attack in UP
Why Mayawati is wary of 'Ravan'
Why Mayawati is wary of 'Ravan'
Indian politics needs to watch out for Ravan
Indian politics needs to watch out for Ravan
Transition getting easier every year: Swiatek
Transition getting easier every year: Swiatek
Steve Smith's record-breaking knock
Steve Smith's record-breaking knock
Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi cops seek death for Sahil
Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi cops seek death for Sahil
Tick Insurance Option On IRCTC Portal
Tick Insurance Option On IRCTC Portal
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bhim Army chief on TIME's emerging leaders list

Bhim Army chief on TIME's emerging leaders list

Bhim Army chief launches Azad Samaj Party

Bhim Army chief launches Azad Samaj Party

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances