News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Concerned' US to closely monitor implementation of CAA

'Concerned' US to closely monitor implementation of CAA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 15, 2024 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation.

IMAGE: A BJP supporter displays a placard during a public meeting in support of CAA. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing.

"We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," Miller said in response to a question.

 

The Indian government implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The government also came out with a press statement to say that Indian Muslims need not worry as the CAA will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts.

The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'CAA protects Islam from...': MHA to Indian Muslims
'CAA protects Islam from...': MHA to Indian Muslims
We'll be finally called Indian citizens: Pak Hindus
We'll be finally called Indian citizens: Pak Hindus
'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'
'CAA is a law to grant citizenship, not to revoke'
Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO
Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO
IPL: Australia's young star Fraser-McGurk joins DC
IPL: Australia's young star Fraser-McGurk joins DC
Electoral bonds: Who is lottery king Santiago Martin?
Electoral bonds: Who is lottery king Santiago Martin?
Romance, Comedy, Mystery: Wide Variety On OTT
Romance, Comedy, Mystery: Wide Variety On OTT
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CAA applicants require these documents

CAA applicants require these documents

CAA implementation: 'BJP's Ramadan gift to Muslims'

CAA implementation: 'BJP's Ramadan gift to Muslims'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances