Home  » News » Complaint in Bihar court seeks FIR against Sonia Gandhi for remarks on Prez

Complaint in Bihar court seeks FIR against Sonia Gandhi for remarks on Prez

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 02, 2025 10:15 IST

A complaint was filed against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district for her 'poor thing' remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Parliament House on the first day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed a complaint on Saturday against Gandhi seeking registration of an FIR against her for allegedly disrespecting the country's highest constitutional authority.

Ojha also named Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as co-accused and sought legal action against them as well.

 

"Sonia Gandhi has insulted President Murmu by making the 'poor thing' remark. It's a disrespect to the highest constitutional authority in the country. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are co-accused in it. A case should be registered against them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," Ojha told reporters after filing the complaint before the CJM court in Muzaffarpur.

The court will hear the matter on February 10.

After the President's joint address to Parliament ahead of the Budget session, Sonia Gandhi was asked by reporters outside the House about Murmu's nearly hour-long speech.

"The President was getting very tired by the end... she could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress chief, was heard saying in clips in what appeared to be a reference to how long the address was.

Rahul Gandhi described the speech as 'boring' in one of the clips. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present there.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan had, later, released a statement, calling the remark 'unacceptable' and saying that Murmu was not tired. Rashtrapati Bhavan condemned the remark, without naming Sonia Gandhi.

'While reacting to the media on the Hon'ble President's address to Parliament, some prominent leaders of the Congress party have made comments that clearly hurt the dignity of the high office, and therefore are unacceptable,' Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
