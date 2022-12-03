News
Rediff.com  » News » Complaint against Paresh Rawal over 'cook fish with Bengalis' remark

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 03, 2022 13:02 IST
Communist Party of India-Marxist has lodged a police complaint against Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made the remark to provoke riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali community and other communities.

IMAGE: Actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal addresses a public meeting, in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police registered the case against the actor on the basis of a complaint filed by CPI-M leader Md Salim.

Salim, in his complaint to Taratola Police Station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

 

The CPI-M leader said that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments.

"Such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country, and cause public mischief," Salim said.

The Hera Pheri actor recently came under fire for a statement he made during an election rally in Gujarat.

During his speech addressing the crowd he said 'Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?'

The comments did not go down well with many. The actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengali people with his words.

Amidst the backlash, the actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologise.

In response to a user asking him to 'clarify', the actor wrote, 'Of course the fish is not the issue. As Gujarati, do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise.'

Meanwhile, the Bangla Pokkho organisation too protested against the actor over his comment by feeding the cooked fish to Paresh Rawal's poster.

They also said that they would not allow actor's any movie in any cinema hall of the state.

