News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Complainant drops out, Javed Akhtar acquitted in RSS defamation case

Complainant drops out, Javed Akhtar acquitted in RSS defamation case

Source: PTI
November 18, 2024 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Mumbai court has acquitted veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case against him over his alleged objectionable remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the complainant has withdrawn the case.

IMAGE: Lyricist Javed Akhtar. Photograph: ANI Photo/span>

Judicial magistrate (first class), Mulund, S D Chakkar, on November 8 disposed of the case as withdrawn.

A copy of the order was made available on Monday.

 

Advocate Santosh Dubey, who claims to be an RSS supporter, filed a complaint against Akhtar before the magistrate court in October 2021 for the offences under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He had alleged that Akhtar in a television interview unnecessarily dragged the name of the RSS and defamed the Nagpur-based organisation in a "calculated and well planned move".

As per the complaint, Akhtar, in the TV interview, had allegedly drawn parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists in the backdrop of the radical outfit seizing power in Afghanistan.

However, Dubey recently filed another plea before the magistrate to withdraw the complaint against Akhtar.

The complainant told the court that the "matter is settled between the parties in mediation" and therefore, he "does not want to prosecute the accused".

Hence, the court acquitted the lyricist and disposed of the case as withdrawn. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
HC raps RSS worker for delaying Rahul Gandhi's trial
HC raps RSS worker for delaying Rahul Gandhi's trial
Trial against Rahul in RSS case daily from Feb 5
Trial against Rahul in RSS case daily from Feb 5
'Won't back down': Rahul in Assam court for RSS case
'Won't back down': Rahul in Assam court for RSS case
'Govt's responsibility to decide on Champions Trophy'
'Govt's responsibility to decide on Champions Trophy'
'We Know How To Protect Our Religion'
'We Know How To Protect Our Religion'
Kusal steers Sri Lanka to ODI series win over NZ
Kusal steers Sri Lanka to ODI series win over NZ
Mess with anyone but me: Pawar Sr vows to defeat Ajit
Mess with anyone but me: Pawar Sr vows to defeat Ajit
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Javed Akhtar draws flak for RSS remark, security upped
Javed Akhtar draws flak for RSS remark, security upped
Akhtar wrong in comparing RSS with Taliban: Shiv Sena
Akhtar wrong in comparing RSS with Taliban: Shiv Sena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances