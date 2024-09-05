News
Rediff.com  » News » Communal clashes after rape attempt: Telangana district remains calm

Communal clashes after rape attempt: Telangana district remains calm

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 05, 2024 13:18 IST
The situation in Jainoor town in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district remained peaceful on Thursday a day after a protest by tribal organisations against an autorickshaw driver's alleged attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman sparked communal tension prompting authorities to impose a curfew.

IMAGE: Asifabad bus station, . Photograph: Nskjnv/Wikimedia Commons

The situation is peaceful and under control, a senior police official told PTI.

Additional forces were deployed along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel in the town, who conducted a flag march on Thursday, he said.

 

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), imposed in Jainoor mandal, will continue, he said, adding that depending on the situation a decision on lifting or extending prohibitory orders will be taken.

The official further said prohibitory orders were also enforced in four mandals of neighbouring Adilabad district today after some organisations gave a call for rallies to protest against the incident.

Senior police officials were supervising the law and order situation.

Special teams were formed and investigations were on to nab offenders involved in incidents of arson and violence, he said.

According to police, a bandh call was given by tribal organisations in Jainoor town on Wednesday to protest the alleged sexual assault and attempt to murder of a 45-year-old tribal woman by a man from another community, on August 31.

Some agitated youth had burnt shops and commercial establishments and also pelted stones on place of worship.

After the protesters started attacking properties of another community, there was retaliation leading to arson, stone pelting, damage of properties, officials said.

Based on statement of the woman, who is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here, the accused was arrested, and he was booked on charges of sexual assault, attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Further investigation is on.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Women Are Exploited In All Political Parties'
#MeToo: 'Women Can't Be Blamed'
MeToo: 'Actresses were filmed changing clothes'
Olympian runner dies from burns inflicted by boyfriend
Sena-UBT relents on CM face after Pawar's remark
India on sustainable growth path, says RBI Guv Das
Amit Saroha gets 'gurudakshina' at Paris Paralympics
