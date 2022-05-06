News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Comedian Shyam Rangeela joins AAP

Comedian Shyam Rangeela joins AAP

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2022 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Comedian Shyam Rangeela on Thursday joined Aam Aadmi Party.

IMAGE: Comedian Shyam Rangeela meets AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after joining the party. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/Twitter

AAP's Rajasthan election in-charge Vinay Mishra inducted Shyam Rangeela into the party in Jaipur.

 

"Famous comedian Shyam Rangeela of Rajasthan joins AAP! Shyam Rangeela has been bringing smiles to the sad faces of people with his sarcasm. Now, along with art, he will awaken the light of education and health revolution in association with the Aam Aadmi Party, which does 'politics of work' in the country," AAP tweeted.

"Rajasthan also needs 'politics of work', and we are with 'politics of work' and 'AAP',' Rangeela tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
'Kejriwal becomes very dangerous to the BJP'
Not allowed to mimic Modi, Rahul, says comedy show participant
Not allowed to mimic Modi, Rahul, says comedy show participant
'Kejriwal's ambition, ego and greed have changed him'
'Kejriwal's ambition, ego and greed have changed him'
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Uttam's Take: AAP Goes National

Uttam's Take: AAP Goes National

Delhi, Punjab won, AAP looks to don national colours

Delhi, Punjab won, AAP looks to don national colours

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances