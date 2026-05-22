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Delhi University Staff Fight College Name Change

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 22, 2026 20:37 IST

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Dyal Singh Evening College staff are actively protesting the proposed renaming of their institution to Banda Singh Bahadur, urging Delhi University to reconsider the decision.

Photograph: University of Delhi on Facebook

Photograph: University of Delhi on Facebook

Key Points

  • Dyal Singh Evening College staff are protesting the proposed renaming to Banda Singh Bahadur.
  • The staff association met with the Governing Body chairman to oppose the name change.
  • The Governing Body is scheduled to approve the minutes of the December 2025 meeting where the renaming proposal was passed.
  • Staff are requesting a staff council meeting to properly discuss the renaming issue at Delhi University.

In a fresh attempt to prevent the renaming of Delhi University's (DU) Dyal Singh Evening College to Banda Singh Bahadur, the college staff association met the Governing Body (GB) chairman on Friday.

This comes after multiple protests staged by the staff association, urging that the move be revoked.

 

College Renaming Controversy

In December 2025, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that the evening college would be renamed after Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur.

It is currently named after Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a 19th-century philanthropist, educationist and social reformer.

Governing Body Meeting

"The GB is set to hold its meeting on Saturday, where the minutes of the meeting held on December 5, 2025, are to be approved and released.

In the December meeting, the GB passed the proposal for the name change and sent it to the university, said Mithilesh Kumar Singh, president of the staff association.

Staff Council Request

Singh said, "We have also requested that the principal call a proper meeting of the staff council to discuss the matter."

In April, following a protest by the staff council, the principal wrote to the university vice-chancellor seeking directions to convene a staff council meeting. "The staff council is a statutory body of the college, and there is no requirement to write to the VC seeking directions. The matter has already been delayed, and we want it to be discussed properly," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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