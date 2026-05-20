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UP Police Nab Drug Trafficker, Seize Cough Syrup Worth Crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 20, 2026 19:55 IST

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force arrests a drug trafficker in Mirzapur, seizing over 13,000 bottles of illegal codeine-based cough syrup valued at Rs 1.6 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh ANTF arrests alleged drug trafficker in Mirzapur.
  • Seizure includes over 13,000 bottles of illegal codeine-based cough syrup.
  • The seized cough syrup is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.6 crore.
  • Accused admits to involvement in trafficking narcotic substances for monetary gain.
  • Investigation underway to identify other individuals involved in the drug trafficking network.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested an alleged drug trafficker here and seized more than 13,000 bottles of illegal codeine-based cough syrup worth around Rs 1.6 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav alias Ajit, a resident of Varanasi, was arrested by the ANTF's Lucknow unit from Lohandi Road in Katra police station area of Mirzapur on Tuesday, they said.

 

Details of the Drug Seizure

According to the ANTF, a total of 13,074 bottles of codeine-based ONEREX cough syrup, amounting to 1,307.4 litres, were recovered from the possession of the accused. Police also seized a four-wheeler, a motorcycle, an iPhone and Rs 450 in cash.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

Officials said a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Katra police station and further legal proceedings are underway.

During questioning, the accused told investigators that he and his associates had been involved in trafficking narcotic substances for a long time and was delivering the consignment for monetary gains, police said.

Ongoing Efforts to Uncover the Network

The ANTF said it is investigating the forward and backward linkages of the racket and efforts are underway to identify other persons involved in the network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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