Gujarat ATS Seizes Rs 1,150 Crore Cocaine Consignment

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, the Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard seized a massive cocaine consignment worth Rs 1,150 crore off the coast of Mundra port, arresting three foreign nationals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard seize 115 kg of cocaine worth Rs 1,150 crore off Mundra port.

Three foreign nationals apprehended in connection with the international drug trafficking network.

The cocaine consignment travelled through Latin America, Mexico, the United States, and Karachi before reaching Mundra.

GPS devices and AirTags found with the consignment suggest electronic tracking during transit.

The operation highlights the close coordination between multiple security and enforcement agencies in combating maritime drug smuggling.

In a major drug haul, the Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard have busted an international trafficking network, seizing 115 kg of cocaine valued at nearly Rs 1,150 crore from a vessel off Mundra port, and apprehended three foreign nationals, officials said on Wednesday.

The consignment travelled through Latin America, Mexico, the United States and Karachi (in Pakistan) before the cargo vessel 'Europe' anchored near Mundra port in Kutch district, Gujarat's Director General of Police KLN Rao said at a press conference here.

International Cocaine Route Uncovered

According to one of the accused, the contraband was loaded onto the vessel in Brazil and secretly hidden in the motor room in November last year without the knowledge of other crew members, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said.

While a Tanzanian national named Juma Nasir Omar was arrested from the boat, the Gujarat ATS, with help from Delhi police, apprehended from the national capital's Dwarka area two other foreign nationals who were supposed to take the delivery, he said.

Search was on for another suspect, also a Tanzanian national, who jumped into the sea during the operation, the DGP added.

GPS devices, satellite communication equipment and AirTags were also seized from the consignment bags, indicating the contraband may have been electronically tracked during transit, officials said.

Joint Operation Leads to Drug Seizure

The Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Coast Guard jointly carried out the operation following specific intelligence inputs gathered by an ATS officer about a large consignment of cocaine being smuggled from Brazil via the maritime route, Rao said.

Acting on the intelligence, ATS officers rushed to Mundra on the night of May 25 and coordinated with the Coast Guard for a joint operation.

"In the early hours of May 26, the joint team intercepted the vessel 'Europe' at the outer anchorage and initiated a search operation," Rao said.

During the operation, the team learned that six bags containing narcotics had been concealed aboard the ship. As the Coast Guard vessel approached, two crew members on deck allegedly threw several heavy bags into the sea.

Officials said five floating bags were successfully recovered from the water despite poor visibility, while one bag could not be traced.

Preliminary testing of samples using a drug detection kit confirmed the substance to be cocaine, they said.

Details of the Seized Cocaine and Arrests

A total of around 115 packets weighing nearly 115 kg were recovered from the five bags, the officials said. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is around Rs 1,150 crore, calculated at roughly Rs 10 crore per kg in the international market, they said.

The ATS team also recovered four Apple AirTags from the seized bags, indicating the narcotics consignment may have been electronically tracked during transit, Rao said.

Two Tanzanian nationals aboard the vessel, identified as Ngingite Nassoro Jumanne and Juma Nasir Omar, were allegedly transporting the cocaine shipment, the DGP said.

The contraband was meant to be handed over at sea and delivered further to two Delhi-based persons -- Kelvin Chukwuama and Bairunge James -- who are Nigerian and Ugandan nationals, respectively, an ATS release said.

"Currently, three accused are in police custody - one apprehended from the vessel and the two intended receivers detained from Delhi," Rao said.

The ATS teams, with assistance from Delhi Police, caught two suspects from the Dwarka area of Delhi and were bringing them to Gujarat for further investigation, he said.

Ongoing Investigation and Search Operations

One of the crew members working in the vessel's steam motor room, who had allegedly hidden the cocaine consignment inside the ship, jumped into the sea after spotting the ATS and Coast Guard teams, the DGP said.

Search operations involving the Coast Guard are still underway to trace the missing suspect, Tanzanian national Jumanne, he added.

During interrogation, Omar disclosed that the cocaine had been loaded onto the vessel in Brazil and secretly concealed in the motor room in November 2025 without the knowledge of the other crew members, the ATS release said.

Omar further told that he was supposed to deliver the consignment as instructed by his handler, it said.

On questions about the narcotics' final destination after Delhi and whether the drugs were intended for distribution within India or abroad, Rao said further details would emerge only after sustained interrogation of the accused.

Officials also recovered GPS and satellite communication devices concealed inside the boat's steering room during searches carried out after boarding the vessel.

The seized contraband and related electronic equipment have been taken into custody and further investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is underway.

The operation also involved personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Kutch-Bhuj, Coastal Police, Marine Police and the Mundra Port Authority.

Officials described the seizure as a major success against international maritime drug smuggling and an example of close coordination between multiple security and enforcement agencies.

This was the 15th successful anti-narcotics operation jointly conducted by the ICG and ATS Gujarat in the last five years, they added.