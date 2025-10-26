Coast Guard rescues 31 fishermen stranded in sea for 11 days

The Indian Coast Guard said it rescued 31 fishermen stranded aboard the fishing boat IFB Sant Anton-I, which had been adrift in the Arabian Sea for 11 days due to a steering gear failure.

IMAGE: The 31 fishermen after being rescued by the Coast Guard. Photograph: ANI Photo/Coast Guard

The Goa-based vessel was reported missing about 100 nautical miles off New Mangalore, prompting swift action from the ICG's Karnataka headquarters.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the ICG deployed ICGS Kasturba Gandhi, a patrol vessel, and a Dornier aircraft from Kochi to locate the distressed boat, which had drifted significantly due to rough seas and adverse weather.

"Using real-time weather data and the Integrated Operations Centre, we calculated the vessel's probable location," the release said.

On Saturday, the Dornier aircraft spotted the boat, enabling ICGS Kasturba Gandhi to reach the site and provide critical assistance, including damage assessment, on-site steering repairs, and ensuring the vessel's watertight integrity.

The Coast Guard then coordinated with another fishing boat to tow IFB Sant Anton-I to Honnavar fishing harbour, ensuring the safety of all 31 crew members.