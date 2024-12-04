News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » CM's post is a technical arrangement: Fadnavis after guv's call

CM's post is a technical arrangement: Fadnavis after guv's call

Source: PTI
December 04, 2024 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the post of Chief Minister is a "technical arrangement" and he would run the new Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra by taking allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar along.

IMAGE: Mahayuti leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and others meet Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP Punjab and Chandigarh In-charge Vijay Rupani, to stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra, at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, December 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fadnavis was speaking to reporters after meeting Governor C P Radhakrishnan who invited him to form the next government. He was accompanied by Shinde and Pawar.

"Chief minister's post is a technical arrangement. All three of us will work together unitedly," Fadnavis said.

 

"I and two deputy chief ministers will take oath (during the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening). It is yet to be decided how many ministers will take oath," he informed.

He met Shinde on Tuesday evening and invited him to join the government, Fadnavis added.

But Shinde, currently the caretaker CM, evaded reply when asked whether he will join the government.

'Wait till evening," said the Shiv Sena president who was chief minister of the Mahayuti government from July 2022 onwards.

Ajit Pawar interjected, saying he was going to take oath (as deputy CM), drawing laughter.

"He has experience. He can take oath in the morning as well as in the evening," Shinde replied in the same vein, apparently referring to Pawar's early morning oath-taking as Fadnavis's deputy when the BJP and an NCP faction led by him formed a short-lived government in 2019.

Fadnavis informed that besides the Sena and NCP, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jansurajya Shakti Party, Yuva Swabhiman Paksh's Ravi Rana and two other independent MLAs have given him letters of support.

The swearing-in will take place at Azad Maidan ground in south Mumbai at 5.30 pm on Thursday, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers besides chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Ajit Pawar said the new government will function unitedly, while Shinde said he was satisfied with his two and half years' tenure during which welfare measures and development agenda were pursued in a balanced way.

'We will work as a team. Our responsibility has grown because of the huge mandate," said Shinde.

The Mahayuti coalition won the last month's assembly elections by a landslide, bagging 230 of 288 seats.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislature party leader
Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislature party leader
Eknath Shinde unwell; will return to Mumbai today
Eknath Shinde unwell; will return to Mumbai today
Mahayuti to drop ministers facing graft charges: Sena leader
Mahayuti to drop ministers facing graft charges: Sena leader
When Dravid's heroics sealed history in Adelaide!
When Dravid's heroics sealed history in Adelaide!
Can't curtail free speech: HC on Sidhu's cancer claims
Can't curtail free speech: HC on Sidhu's cancer claims
Sensex up 110 pts, banks gain ahead of RBI policy
Sensex up 110 pts, banks gain ahead of RBI policy
Harman's message to sidelined Shafali...
Harman's message to sidelined Shafali...
More like this
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
Baseless: Eknath Shinde's son on Maha deputy CM buzz
Baseless: Eknath Shinde's son on Maha deputy CM buzz

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances