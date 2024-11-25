News
Eknath Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

Eknath Shinde elected as Shiv Sena legislature party leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 25, 2024 00:00 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Sunday night elected as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The resolution to this effect was unanimously passed by all 57 MLA-designates at a meeting held at a suburban hotel.

 

Three more resolutions, including hailing Shinde for leading the party to a spectacular victory, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support and the people of Maharashtra for reposing their faith in the Mahayuti alliance, were also passed.

The Mahayuti of the Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Nationalist Congress Party clinched a stellar victory, winning 233 out of 288 seats in the state assembly polls, leaving opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi with a tally of 46 seats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
