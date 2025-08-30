HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cloudburst hits J-K; 4 dead in Ramban flash floods

Cloudburst hits J-K; 4 dead in Ramban flash floods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2025 13:09 IST

Four people, including two brothers, died after a cloudburst struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, damaging two houses and a school, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operation is underway after cloudburst hits a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Photograph: @dcramban/X

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, around 11.30 pm on Friday, they said.

"Bodies of four people were recovered from underneath the debris after a hectic search by rescuers, comprising local volunteers, police and SDRF," Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, told PTI.

 

A search is on to recover the body of another missing person.

Khan, along with Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, reached the site in the early hours to supervise the rescue and relief operation.

The officials identified the deceased as Ashwani Sharma (24), his brother Dwarka Nath (55), niece Virta Devi (26) and their guest Om Raj (38), a resident of Banshara in Rajgarh. The rescuers are searching for Sharma's sister-in-law, Bidya Devi (55).

"The cloudburst happened on the hilltop village near the primary school and created a fast-flowing stream through the Drubla-Gudgram village, washing away two residential houses and a cowshed, besides the school building," Ajay Kumar, a local, said.

He lauded the district administration and the quick reaction team of local volunteers led by Bashir Ahmad Magray for the prompt response to the calamity.

"The district administration is on high alert and is extending all possible assistance to the affected families," Khan said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the incident and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
