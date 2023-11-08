News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Close shave for Amit Shah as his vehicle touches live wire in Rajasthan

Close shave for Amit Shah as his vehicle touches live wire in Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 08, 2023 01:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a 'rath' in which he was travelling came in contact with an electricity wire in Rajasthan's Nagaur.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections, November 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred when Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally.

 

While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire.

A video of the incident also surfaced online.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said an inquiry into the incident will be conducted.

The other vehicles behind the Shah's 'rath' immediately stopped and electricity was cut off.

Shah was shifted to another vehicle in which he moved to Parbatsar and addressed the rally.

Shah addressed three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana and Nagaur in support of the party candidates for November 25 assembly elections.

In Jaipur, Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters at a press conference that an inquiry into the incident will be ordered.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Vasundhara Raje Stares At Bleak Political Future
Vasundhara Raje Stares At Bleak Political Future
After MP, BJP may field Union ministers in Raj poll
After MP, BJP may field Union ministers in Raj poll
Rathore, 6 BJP MPs nominated for Rajasthan polls
Rathore, 6 BJP MPs nominated for Rajasthan polls
'Maxwell has pulled off the biggest heist!'
'Maxwell has pulled off the biggest heist!'
Army may replace Cheetah, Chetak fleet with LUH
Army may replace Cheetah, Chetak fleet with LUH
I had my chances, made the most of it: Maxwell
I had my chances, made the most of it: Maxwell
PHOTOS: Max leads Down Under thunder at Wankhede
PHOTOS: Max leads Down Under thunder at Wankhede
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

People have confidence in govt, says Amit Shah in LS

People have confidence in govt, says Amit Shah in LS

Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah

Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances