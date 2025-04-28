HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Class 10 students at UP madrassa can't write name in English

Class 10 students at UP madrassa can't write name in English

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 28, 2025 10:54 IST

A surprise inspection at a madrassa in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has unveiled the sorry state of education there, with officials saying that none of its class 10 students could write their names in English.

Image usted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Alarmed, authorities issued a warning and a notice to the madrassa and asked the seminary to focus on other subjects besides Arabic and Persian.

District Minority Welfare Officer Sanjay Mishra told reporters on Monday that a surprise inspection was conducted on Sunday at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom, a recognised madrassa in the Badi Takiya area.

 

One of the teachers was found absent though it was not recorded in the attendance register, Misra said and also noted that students' attendance in Munshi, Maulvi, and Alim classes was significantly lower compared to the registered number.

"During the inspection, class 10 students were asked to write their name and that of the madrassa in English. But none could do it," he claimed and pointed out that the seminary's focus was largely limited to Arabic and Persian studies with little attention to other subjects.

This has led to an "alarming" academic situation, the officer said, adding, "Neglecting the broader education of students is playing with their future."

The authorities have warned the madrassa of strict action if immediate steps are not taken towards improving the quality of education. Notices have been sent to the madrassa management and the absent teacher.

Bahraich district has 301 recognised madrassas. Additionally, a recent survey has identified 495 unrecognised madrassas in the district, according to officials.

