News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CJI sets up all-woman bench to hear matrimonial disputes, bail pleas

CJI sets up all-woman bench to hear matrimonial disputes, bail pleas

Source: PTI
December 01, 2022 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has constituted an all-woman bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Bela M Trivedi to hear transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters on Thursday.

This is the third occasion in the history of the apex court that an all-woman bench has been constituted.

 

The two-judge bench is currently sitting in court number 11 of the top court.

The bench has 32 matters listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and followed by 10 bail matters.

The first all-woman bench was set up in 2013 when a bench of Justices Gyan Sudha Misra and Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted followed by a bench of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee in 2018.

There are three women judges in the top court at present including Justice Kohli, B V Nagarathna, and Trivedi.

Justice Nagarathna is also set to become first woman Chief Justice in 2027.

The apex court currently has a strength of 27 judges including the CJI, against a sanctioned strength of 34.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC for including CJI in picking poll panel chief
SC for including CJI in picking poll panel chief
CJI meets lawyers upset over judges' transfers
CJI meets lawyers upset over judges' transfers
SC collegium system 'opaque': Law minister Rijiju
SC collegium system 'opaque': Law minister Rijiju
Recipe: Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls
Recipe: Vietnamese Rice Noodle Rolls
Like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Poster? VOTE!
Like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Poster? VOTE!
Vikram Kirloskar: The man who brought Toyota to India
Vikram Kirloskar: The man who brought Toyota to India
HC issues notice to Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar case
HC issues notice to Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar case
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

No institution including collegium is perfect: CJI

No institution including collegium is perfect: CJI

SC takes Centre to task for sitting on collegium names

SC takes Centre to task for sitting on collegium names

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances