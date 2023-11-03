News
Rediff.com  » News » CJI quotes Sunny Deol, doesn't want tareekh pe tareekh court

CJI quotes Sunny Deol, doesn't want tareekh pe tareekh court

Source: PTI
November 03, 2023 12:43 IST
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday urged lawyers not to seek adjournments in fresh matters, saying he does not want the Supreme Court to become a 'tareekh-pe-tareekh' court.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Digital on X

At the outset of the day's proceedings, the CJI flagged the issue of lawyers seeking adjournments in fresh matters and said in the last two months adjournment slips were moved in 3,688 matters by advocates.

 

"Unless it is very very necessary, please don't file the adjournment slips... I don't want this court to be a tareekh-pe-tareekh court," the CJI, who was sharing the bench with justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Tareekh-pe-tareekh (repeated adjournments) was a famous Sunny Deol dialogue in Bollywood film Damini where the actor rued the adjournment culture in courts.

The CJI said that now with the help of lawyers' bodies, the time gap in the listing of fresh matters after their filing in the top court has been significantly reduced.

He, however, rued the fact that after their listing before the benches, lawyers seek adjournments and this gives a very bad signal to the outside world.

"I have been seeing that the period from filing to listing is reducing. We could not have achieved this without the support of the SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) and the SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates-on Record Association)," the CJI said.

"For November 3, we have 178 adjournment slips. For each miscellaneous day, since October, 150 adjournment slips were there on each day and from September to October, 3,688 adjournment slips were circulated..," the CJI said, adding, "This defeats the very purpose of expediting the case.” 

CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

