Chouhan govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme will continue, clarifies CM Yadav

Chouhan govt's 'Ladli Behna' scheme will continue, clarifies CM Yadav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: December 21, 2023 19:40 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that all schemes that were being run by the previous government will continue in the state, a day after the women-centric Ladli Behna' programme did not find mention in the governor's address to the newly constituted assembly.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel (left) is welcomed by state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on his arrival for the winter session of state assembly, in Bhopal, December 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The four-day-long first session of MP's 16th assembly concluded on Thursday and it was adjourned sine die (indefinitely).

 

All schemes from Ladli Laxmi to others being run by the previous government will continue and funds will be transferred to beneficiaries' accounts on the due date, Yadav said in reply to the thanksgiving motion moved by the senior Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya after the Governor Mangubhai Patel's address to the house on Wednesday.

However, when the leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar specifically asked about Ladli Behna Yojana, Yadav said all schemes would continue.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's flagship scheme Ladli Behna provides Rs 1,250 per month financial assistance to eligible women and in the run-up to the November 17 assembly polls, the ruling BJP had promised to raise the amount to Rs 3,000 in a gradual manner.

Addressing the first session of the newly constituted assembly, Patel on Wednesday listed various central and state welfare schemes, but did not mention Ladli Behna Yojana.

Citing the governor's address, Congress members, including senior MLA Ramniwas Rawat and former minister Jaivardhan Singh, on Thursday demanded that CM Yadav clarify the status of the Ladli Behna scheme.

All schemes will continue, said CM Yadav.

Referring to the implementation of the Supreme Court order on fixing decibel levels for loudspeakers installed at religious places, Yadav said his government has just implemented the directives of the apex court which the erstwhile Congress government had failed to do so.

Hours after being appointed as the CM, Yadav last week issued a directive prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels.

After completing the listed business of the day, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the house sine die.

