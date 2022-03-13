News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chorus for Rahul as Cong chief grows louder amid CWC meet after poll rout

Chorus for Rahul as Cong chief grows louder amid CWC meet after poll rout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 13, 2022 18:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The chorus for making Rahul Gandhi Congress president again grew louder on Sunday as several leaders and workers voiced support for him to take on the mantle of party chief.

IMAGE: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee, in New Delhi, March 13, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ahead of a crucial Congress Working Committee meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said no one was taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Gandhi does and was fighting resolutely.

"The prime minister has to start his speech after targeting Rahul Gandhi, you can understand what this means," Gehlot said.

 

He accused the BJP of winning the recent round of assembly polls by indulging in polarisation. However, he accepted that the Congress lost in Punjab due to infighting.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar also backed the idea to make Gandhi the party chief.

"As I have said it earlier as well, Sh. Rahul Gandhi should take up the Congress presidency in a full time role immediately. This is the wish of millions of Congress workers like me," he tweeted.

Congress workers from around Delhi, who converged near the party office, were not allowed to enter the AICC headquarter as traffic was held up and the road outside the party office was barricaded by the police.

A group led by Delhi Congress leaders, including Alka Lamba, voiced support for Gandhi to lead the party and raised slogans in his and Congress general secretary Priyaka Gandhi Vadra's favour.

Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V said the Gandhi family is the thread that binds together not only the Congress but all sections of the country and it is not dependent on any electoral victory or defeat.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in general elections in 2019.

Sonia Gandhi, who took over the reins of the party again as interim president, had also offered to quit in August 2020 after strong criticism by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is Rahul's closest aide a 'BJP agent'?
Is Rahul's closest aide a 'BJP agent'?
How Rahul Gandhi Rattled The BJP
How Rahul Gandhi Rattled The BJP
Why Rahul's former aide joined Mamata
Why Rahul's former aide joined Mamata
This Royals power-hitter wants to emulate Yuvraj...
This Royals power-hitter wants to emulate Yuvraj...
Russian forces abduct mayor of Dniprorudne city
Russian forces abduct mayor of Dniprorudne city
Our forces advanced 8 miles in past 24 hrs: Russia
Our forces advanced 8 miles in past 24 hrs: Russia
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rahul Cannot Revive The Congress

Rahul Cannot Revive The Congress

'Results are turning point in India's history'

'Results are turning point in India's history'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances