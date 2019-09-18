Chinmayanand hospitalised; Victim threatens to end life

September 18, 2019 22:19 IST

The student who has levelled rape charges against Swami Chinmayanand threatened self-immolation on Wednesday if he is not arrested even as the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted to a local hospital complaining of uneasiness.

"Even two days after I recorded my statement before a magistrate, Chinmayanand has not been arrested. If the government is waiting for me to die, I will sprinkle kerosene on my body and immolate myself," the student told reporters in Shahjahanpur.

The special investigation team probing her allegations had on Monday taken the woman before Judicial Magistrate Geetika Singh to record her statement.

The same day, doctors were called at Chinmayanand's home when he complained of loose motions, weakness and uneasiness.

When asked about the progress in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe led by him, Inspector General-rank Indian Police Service officer Naveen Arora said it has to complete the investigation by September 23 and submit a report in the Allahabad high court.

"No arrest has so far been made," he said, answering a question.

He said all angles in the case are being probed, and a mobile phone and a pen drive sent for forensic examination.

The woman's father claimed that the SIT, set up on the orders of the Supreme Court, has not told him why a first information report has not been registered against Chinmayanand following the rape complaint filed by her.

"We will consult our lawyers on this," he said.

Police had earlier registered a case of abduction and criminal intimidation on a complaint initially lodged by the father.

Late, the student accused the BJP leader of rape and 'physical exploitation' over a year.

Chinmayanand, 72, was admitted at a state-run hospital in Shahjahanpur on Wednesday following medical advice.

"After his condition became bad, he was shifted to the medical college hospital and admitted in ward number 8," Chief Medical Superintendent Dr M P Gangwar said.

He said a team of doctors was being set up to keep him under observation as he complained of uneasiness, weakness and loose motions.

He has also complained of fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Earlier, the SIT has questioned the principals and staff members at two colleges where the woman has studied in recent years.

The student had on Saturday given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to back her accusation against Chinmayanand, whose lawyer has alleged an extortion attempt.

The SIT has examined her hostel room and Chinmayanand's home to collect evidence.