Rediff.com  » News » 6 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak

6 Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak

By Sajjad Hussain
March 26, 2024 16:35 IST
At least six Chinese nationals were killed on Tuesday when an explosive-packed vehicle rammed into their bus in Pakistan's troubled northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.

IMAGE: Vehicles pass through Abbottabad Tunnel No 1, which is part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) along Hazara Motorway in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on October 15, 2023. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The Chinese were working on the Dasu hydropower project.

Several others were injured in the incident that occurred in the Bisham area of Shangla district of the province when a bus en route from Islamabad to Kohistan was hit by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, police said.

 

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bisham Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Zahir said that the incident was a 'suicide blast' and the authorities concerned were collecting the evidence, Dawn.com reported.

Security arrangements were tightened at the spot and the bodies were being shifted to a hospital, he further said.

"We will investigate from where and how the vehicle of a suicide bomber came and how it happened," the SHO said.

Geo News quoted a senior police officer as saying that at least six Chinese, who were on the bus, were killed and added that several other passengers were injured in the suicide attack.

Shangla is close to Kohistan, where 13 people including nine Chinese were killed in a terrorist attack in 2021.

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on several projects being carried out under the aegis of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
