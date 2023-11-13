News
China, Pak to hold joint maritime patrols in Arabian sea

China, Pak to hold joint maritime patrols in Arabian sea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 13, 2023 16:41 IST
The Chinese and Pakistani navies are holding week-long drills in the Arabian Sea during which the two all-weather allies will also conduct joint maritime patrols for the first time, a media report said on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Athar Hussain/Reuters

The Chinese and Pakistani navies at a naval base in Karachi on Saturday kicked off the 'Sea Guardians-3' exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in drills that include anti-submarine operations, Dawn News reported on the exercises which will end on Friday.

 

During the exercise, China and Pakistan will conduct joint maritime patrols for the first time, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defence, said.

With the theme of 'joint response to maritime security threats', the exercise will include formation movement, VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure), helicopter cross-deck landing, search and rescue, anti-submarine operations, Wu was quoted as saying by China Military News website in a recent report.

He said some professional exchanges and mutual visits will also be included as part of the exercises.

"This is the third time for China and Pakistan to hold such an exercise, aiming to consolidate the all-weather strategic partnership and traditional friendship between the two countries, and strengthen realistic combat training of the two militaries," the Chinese military spokesperson added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
