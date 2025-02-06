HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
China vows to protect its firms after India, others ban DeepSeek

By KJM Varma in Beijing
February 06, 2025

After several countries, including India, clamped restrictions on officials accessing the newly-released Chinese AI tool DeepSeek, China on Thursday said such actions amounted to politicisation of trade and tech issues and vowed to protect the interests of its firms.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

China has all along opposed moves to overstretch the concept of national security or politicise trade and tech issues, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing in Beijing while replying to a question on several countries either banning the use of DeepSeek or restricting its use by officials over suspicions of data leaks.

 

"We have never asked and will never ask any company or individual to collect or store data against laws," Guo said, referring to apprehensions concerning China's 2017 national intelligence law which gave the Chinese government powers over private companies."

"We will firmly protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies," Guo said.

India's finance ministry has directed its officers not to download or use AI tools and apps such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek in office computers and devices, saying they pose confidentiality risks to data and documents.

In a communication last month to all its departments, the ministry said AI tools and AI apps in office devices may be strictly avoided.

It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of government data and documents, the Department of Expenditure under the ministry said in a note on January 29.

South Korea has blocked its government departments from accessing DeepSeek.

According to media reports, Italy, Australia, the US and Japan also blocked access to DeepSeek.

DeepSeek's latest AI offering has drawn global attention for its low-cost model -- at just $6 million against global average of billions of dollars.

Further, DeepSeek's R1 used a fraction of compute power as compared to established AI models like ChatGPT.

DeepSeek overtook ChatGPT as the top-ranked free app on Apple's Appstore, as the US tech industry -- that has long-justified injecting billions of dollars into AI investments -- watched in sheer disbelief last week.

Source: PTI
