China successfully 'completes military drills' around Taiwan

China on Wednesday announced that it has successfully completed its high-voltage 10-day-long military drills around Taiwan in protest against the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei.

IMAGE: A Chinese People's Liberation Army aircraft flies over the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said the joint military operations around the Taiwan island have been completed successfully, the state-run Global Times newspaper tweeted.

The state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command, as saying that the Command recently organised a series of joint military operations in the seas and airspace around Taiwan island and successfully completed various tasks, effectively testing the military's integrated joint combat capability.

The PLA Theater Command will keep a close eye on the changing situation in the Taiwan Straits, carry out training and war preparation, regularly organise combat readiness police patrols across the Taiwan Straits, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yi said.

The drills involved forces drawn from all wings of the PLA in the busy Taiwan Strait virtually laying siege to the breakaway island which Beijing claims as part of its mainland, sparking global concerns of possible military assault by China to annex Taiwan.