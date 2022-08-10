News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » China successfully 'completes military drills' around Taiwan

China successfully 'completes military drills' around Taiwan

By K J M Varma
August 10, 2022 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China on Wednesday announced that it has successfully completed its high-voltage 10-day-long military drills around Taiwan in protest against the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei.

IMAGE: A Chinese People's Liberation Army aircraft flies over the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, one of mainland China's closest points to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan island, Fujian province, China. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said the joint military operations around the Taiwan island have been completed successfully, the state-run Global Times newspaper tweeted.

The state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Senior Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command, as saying that the Command recently organised a series of joint military operations in the seas and airspace around Taiwan island and successfully completed various tasks, effectively testing the military's integrated joint combat capability.

 

The PLA Theater Command will keep a close eye on the changing situation in the Taiwan Straits, carry out training and war preparation, regularly organise combat readiness police patrols across the Taiwan Straits, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Yi said.

The drills involved forces drawn from all wings of the PLA in the busy Taiwan Strait virtually laying siege to the breakaway island which Beijing claims as part of its mainland, sparking global concerns of possible military assault by China to annex Taiwan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
K J M Varma
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Taiwan has always been a target of intimidation'
'Taiwan has always been a target of intimidation'
Taiwan Prez seeks help as China steps up pressure
Taiwan Prez seeks help as China steps up pressure
The Importance Of Nancy Pelosi
The Importance Of Nancy Pelosi
Justice Lalit appointed CJI, to serve for 3 months
Justice Lalit appointed CJI, to serve for 3 months
SC grants bail to Varavara Rao on medical grounds
SC grants bail to Varavara Rao on medical grounds
BJP finishing off allies, Nitish took wise step: Pawar
BJP finishing off allies, Nitish took wise step: Pawar
Mandal vs Kamandal politics to play out big in Bihar
Mandal vs Kamandal politics to play out big in Bihar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

China's drills near Taiwan conclude with island attack

China's drills near Taiwan conclude with island attack

Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island

Taiwan says China simulating attack on its main island

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances