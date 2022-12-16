China readying for war, govt asleep; we will bring down BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday that China was preparing for war and the Indian government is sleeping over it and trying to ignore the threat.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the media in Jaipur, December 16, 2022, as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot watches on. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

"I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden or ignored. Going by their full offensive preparation that is on in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Indian government is asleep," Gandhi told a press conference in Jaipur.

"The government does not want to hear this but their (China's) preparation is on. The preparation is for war. It is not for incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, what they are doing -- they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it," the former Congress chief said.

He said this is happening because the Narendra Modi government does event-based work and does not work strategically.

"They think in terms of event management but where geostrategy is involved, event-based action does not work, power works there. I have said three-four times that we should be careful and understand what is happening. They keep making statements, I see the external affairs minister keeps making remarks, I should not say it, but he should deepen his understanding," Gandhi said.

The Congress has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of succumbing to pressure from China and not taking on the neighbouring country after its frequent transgressions at the border.

The opposition party has been saying that the prime minister should take on China and address the border issues with it strongly by looking "eye to eye".

The Congress has also been seeking a discussion in Parliament on the border issue and Chinese transgressions at the border.

Rahul Gandhi also said no one should underestimate the Congress as it is ideologically driven and is the only party which can bring down the BJP, which he alleged is fascist.

He also welcomed anyone wanting to leave the party, saying the Congress does not need those who cannot fight the BJP and succumb to pressures because they may be corrupt.

"A lot of people have this fantasy that the Congress party is finished. But I can say that the Congress party can never be finished and mark my words, the BJP is going to be taken down by the Congress party," he told reporters.

Noting that no one should underestimate the Congress, Gandhi said lakhs and crores of party workers are its strength and "if we utilise our workers well, we will be able to ensure a massive victory of the Congress in Rajasthan in the next elections".

Asked about the exodus of leaders from the Congress in the recent past, Gandhi said the Congress had in fact won the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections lately.

"If certain people want to leave the Congress party, if some lack the courage to take on the BJP, they are welcome to leave the party. We don't want them. We want those who believe in the Congress party and don't believe in fascism," he said, charging that the BJP was fascist.

Asked about the response to the Bharat Jodo Yatra so far, he said it has been overwhelming in Rajasthan and the Hindi speaking belt.

"We saw that it is not just the party workers, but general public also loves the Congress a lot... Critics felt the Bharat Jodo Yatra will fail in Rajasthan due to factionalism, but it has been a huge success here and the response has been overwhelming," the former Congress president said.