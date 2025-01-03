China plays down flu outbreak, says country safe for travel

China on Friday played down reports of a massive outbreak of flu in the country overwhelming hospitals, saying that cases of the respiratory diseases which occur during the winter were less severe this year compared to last year.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

The foreign ministry in Beijing said it is safe for foreigners to travel to China.

"Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the northern hemisphere," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media in Beijing in response to a question on the spread of influenza A and other respiratory diseases in China.

Videos circulating on social media show overcrowded hospitals.

"The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year," she said.

"I can assure you the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners in China. It is safe to travel in China," she said.

She also referred to guidelines issued by the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China regarding the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in the winter.

For the past few days, reports of a massive flu outbreak in China have been circulating abroad, particularly in India and Indonesia.

Health officials, however, maintain the outbreak is an annual occurrence during the winter. China is currently experiencing severe cold weather for the past few months.