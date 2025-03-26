HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
China is top military, cyber threat, says US intelligence

China is top military, cyber threat, says US intelligence

March 26, 2025 15:43 IST

US intelligence agencies have identified China as the primary military and cyber threat to the US, noting that it continues to enhance its capabilities to potentially take control of Taiwan, according to a report by Taipei Times.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Antoni Shkraba/Pexels.com

The agencies categorised threats to the US into two main groups: "non-State transnational criminals and terrorists" and "major State actors," which include China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, as reported by Taipei Times.

China is highlighted as the nation "most capable of threatening US interests worldwide," although it remains cautious about jeopardizing its economic and diplomatic reputation, according to the report cited by Taipei Times.

 

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee, as quoted by Taipei Times, that "China's military is deploying advanced technologies, such as hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, enhanced space and cyberwarfare capabilities, and a larger stockpile of nuclear arms."

According to Gabbard, China is also enhancing its military capabilities partly "to secure an advantage in the event of military conflict with the United States" regarding its aspirations for unification with Taiwan.

The report indicates that China is likely making "steady but uneven" advancements in the capabilities it would employ to take control of Taiwan and to deter or counter US military involvement.

Beijing is expected to continue applying "economic pressure" on Taiwan, which will likely intensify if Taiwan pursues formal independence, the report observes, as noted by Taipei Times.

China might escalate its coercive measures by withdrawing preferential tariff agreements, selectively prohibiting imports from Taiwan, and arbitrarily enforcing regulations, as per the report .

Despite bolstering its capabilities, China encounters "daunting" challenges, including corruption, demographic disparities, and economic and fiscal difficulties, which could hinder its leaders' strategic and political objectives, as described in the report.

