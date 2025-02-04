HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
China hits US with counter tariffs, to probe Google

1 Minute Read
February 04, 2025 12:56 IST

China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it will impose counter tariffs on multiple American products, including a 15 per cent tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas, and a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement vehicles.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

The move comes as a response to the 10 per cent US tariff ordered by President Donald Trump, set to take effect the same day.

 

Trump is expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days regarding the trade tensions.

Additionally, China has launched an antitrust investigation into Google over alleged violations of competition laws, according to Associated Press.

AGENCIES
