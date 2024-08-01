China, Don't Ever Take Us For Granted!

Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps visited forward posts of the Siachen Brigade in eastern Ladakh near Demchok to review operational preparedness on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

IMAGE: Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla arrives at the forward posts. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The general interacts with soldiers at the post, here and below.

IMAGE: The general signs the guest book...

IMAGE: ... and poses for a photograph with soldiers of the Siachen Brigade, here and below...

IMAGE: ... and presents a memento to the Siachen Brigade.

IMAGE: A view of the mountains in eastern Ladakh, 3 km from the Line of Actual Control, here and below.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com, Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com